Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CARA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CARA opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.65 million, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

