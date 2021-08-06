Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%.

Shares of CRDF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 29,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,041. The company has a market cap of $217.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $25.50.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Cardiff Oncology worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.