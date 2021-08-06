Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $69.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.89.

CAH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.67. 34,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.56.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

