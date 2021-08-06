CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of CDNA opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -468.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.49.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $668,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,639.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 412,757 shares in the company, valued at $28,455,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,885 shares of company stock worth $13,268,793. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

