CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.14% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after buying an additional 522,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $28,573,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 414,578 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,578,000 after buying an additional 51,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CTRE stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

