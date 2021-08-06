CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,258. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

