Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$228.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$228.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$249.69.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$184.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$181.19. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$159.80 and a 1-year high of C$250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 862.90.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous acquired 1,440 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$176.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at C$531,768.60.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

