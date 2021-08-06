Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $34.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.02.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.29. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

