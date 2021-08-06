Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stake Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,778,000 after acquiring an additional 310,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $22.55 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.84.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

