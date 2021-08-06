CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $16.96, but opened at $19.51. CarParts.com shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 21,881 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $266,208.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,627,331.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $3,094,158. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarParts.com by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,192 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarParts.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,734,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 101.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,214 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 18.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 281,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 1,191.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $945.99 million, a P/E ratio of -288.14 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

