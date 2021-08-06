Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

CRRFY opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.96. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

