Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CRRFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

