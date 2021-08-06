Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRRFY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

