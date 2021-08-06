Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.650-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.26 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.100 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley began coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a below average rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,240. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $666.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, VP Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

