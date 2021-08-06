Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after buying an additional 430,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.1% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,239,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,211,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $3,017,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,409.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,551,579 shares of company stock valued at $460,652,417. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Carvana from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.31.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $337.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.39 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.31. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

