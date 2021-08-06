Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Cascades stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. 1,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

