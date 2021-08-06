CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) versus Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Critical Analysis

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $15.14 million 11.08 -$48.29 million ($0.43) -2.79 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($2.31) -3.56

CASI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CASI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals -307.53% -62.05% -41.62% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -71.35% -47.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 250.00%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 207.82%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China. It also provides CNCT19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product for the treatment of patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL); BI-1206 that is in Phase I/II trial in combination with anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda for solid tumors, and in a Phase 1/2a trial in combination with MabThera (rituximab) in patients with relapsed/refractory NHL; and CB-5339, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as solid tumors and lymphomas. In addition, the company offers CID-103 for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; Thiotepa, which has multiple indications including use as a conditioning treatment for various allogeneic haemopoietic stem cell transplants; Octreotide long acting injectable formulations for the treatment of acromegaly and for the control of symptoms associated with various neuroendocrine tumors; ZEVALIN to treat patients with NHL; and MARQIBO for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative ALL. It has licensing agreements with Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd; BioInvent International AB; Black Belt Therapeutics Limited; and Cleave Therapeutics, Inc. The company also has distribution agreements with China Resources Guokang Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd; Pharmathen Global BV; and Riemser Pharma GmbH. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.