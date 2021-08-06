Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Castlight Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$0.010 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CSLT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,682. The company has a market cap of $307.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 1.84. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $27,504.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,906.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 258,222 shares in the company, valued at $568,088.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723. 17.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,132,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 618,193 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSLT. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

