Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

CLS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. 6,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,414. Celestica has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.10.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

