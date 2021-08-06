Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Celyad Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,618. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Celyad Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.99.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celyad Oncology (CYAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.