Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ CYAD opened at $4.29 on Monday. Celyad Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $66.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.99.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celyad Oncology (CYAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.