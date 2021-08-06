Centrality (CENNZ) Trading 13.7% Higher This Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Centrality has a market cap of $99.99 million and $2.65 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00057586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00895665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00098020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042509 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.