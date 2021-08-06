Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,341.56

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,341.56 ($30.59) and traded as low as GBX 822 ($10.74). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 822 ($10.74), with a volume of 45,070 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on CER. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,342.69. The firm has a market cap of £240.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cerillion’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In related news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.59), for a total value of £293,600 ($383,590.28).

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

