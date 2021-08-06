Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cerner by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,262,000 after acquiring an additional 868,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,360,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,894,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

