Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.87. 17,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,543. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.