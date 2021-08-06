Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,074. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

