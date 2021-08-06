Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $409.97. 447,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,823. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $420.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,138,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

