Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $167.78

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $167.78 and last traded at $165.60, with a volume of 391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.50.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.92.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $575,000.
About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
