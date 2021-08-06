Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $167.78

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $167.78 and last traded at $165.60, with a volume of 391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $575,000.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

