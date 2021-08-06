Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $900.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $820.00 to $900.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $756.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $792.62.

Shares of CHTR opened at $769.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $777.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $712.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 20 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,777 shares of company stock worth $23,711,384. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

