Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Jeffrey B. Streeter Buys 1,500 Shares

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $68,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CHMG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.89. 6,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.17. Chemung Financial Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 26.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.