Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 81.5% over the last three years.

CHKR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. 150,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,645. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

