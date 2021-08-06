CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires Shares of 1,862 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $157.91 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.62.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

