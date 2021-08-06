CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $378,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,581 shares of company stock valued at $121,096,529. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Shares of CRM opened at $250.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $191.72 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.