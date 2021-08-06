CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $443,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW opened at $212.27 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $212.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.84. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,467,002 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

