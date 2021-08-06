CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $472,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $188.07 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.14.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

