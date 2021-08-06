CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

