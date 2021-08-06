ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $42.31

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.31, but opened at $40.09. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $39.89, with a volume of 117 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.5679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 40,011 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

