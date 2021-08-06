ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) PT Raised to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.06 million, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.68.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at $38,587,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 847.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 812,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 364.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 366,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at $1,943,000. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

