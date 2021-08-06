Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,402. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.06.

CB stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.65. 9,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

