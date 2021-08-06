Chun Yu Wong Sells 143,788 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,761,585.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 889,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,630,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chun Yu Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $1,265,400.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,944,000.00.

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $40.05. 3,608,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,379. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

