Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.93 Million

Analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report $101.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.90 million and the lowest is $98.57 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $82.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $390.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.89 million to $397.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $445.05 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $463.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.87. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,039. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $636.95 million, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 2.19. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,091 shares of company stock worth $1,169,069. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

