CIBC Boosts Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to C$42.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

