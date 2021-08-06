CIBC Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$92.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.33.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$84.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.01. The stock has a market cap of C$5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$71.66 and a one year high of C$87.65.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

