CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Jamieson Wellness from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.97.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of JWEL opened at C$34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.61. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$32.08 and a 52 week high of C$46.01.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.