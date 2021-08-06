Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Shares of XEC stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.91. 517,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,166. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.