Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $109.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Cimpress’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 164.7%, but sales surpassed the same by 4.3%. The company is expected to benefit from improved offerings and the 99designs acquisition in the quarters ahead. The buyout has been boosting its product offerings and graphic design services for small business customers. Moreover, its investment in technology, product innovation and the strong operational execution augur well for long-term growth. In the past three months, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, over time, Cimpress has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. High debt levels can raise its financial obligations as well. Also, the company's business operations are exposed to unfavorable forex dynamics.”
NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87.
About Cimpress
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.
