Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $109.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cimpress’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 164.7%, but sales surpassed the same by 4.3%. The company is expected to benefit from improved offerings and the 99designs acquisition in the quarters ahead. The buyout has been boosting its product offerings and graphic design services for small business customers. Moreover, its investment in technology, product innovation and the strong operational execution augur well for long-term growth. In the past three months, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, over time, Cimpress has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. High debt levels can raise its financial obligations as well. Also, the company's business operations are exposed to unfavorable forex dynamics.”

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter worth approximately $236,197,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,319 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,375,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

