Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNNWF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:CNNWF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 35,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

