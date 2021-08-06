Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,961 Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Turmeric Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMPM. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $835,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMPM stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

