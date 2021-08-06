Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medigus during the first quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGS opened at $1.59 on Friday. Medigus Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools with direct visualization technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

