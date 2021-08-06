Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 1,952 Shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.06% of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 1,069.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61.

